Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.14 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $314.35 or 0.01619143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $113,486.26 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00425363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.92 or 0.30044242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00970511 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 328.39055637 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $108,947.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.