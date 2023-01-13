Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.13 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $65.35 million and $9.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.03 or 0.07483504 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00080644 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00032331 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00064435 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009607 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023563 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000249 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,016,325 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
