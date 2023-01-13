Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 76.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $273.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

