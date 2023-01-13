SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.42.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 102,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,086 shares of company stock worth $405,284 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

