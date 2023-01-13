SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 36,400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.0% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. 26,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

