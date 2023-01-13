Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 2.26% of American National Bankshares worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. 10,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

American National Bankshares Increases Dividend

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 33.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

