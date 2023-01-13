Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,589 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 199,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,940. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.