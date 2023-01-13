Skylands Capital LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,511,000 after buying an additional 77,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 227,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,968. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.