Skylands Capital LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Encore Wire worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

