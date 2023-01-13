Skylands Capital LLC Sells 14,669 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. EnerSys accounts for approximately 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of EnerSys worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

