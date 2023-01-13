Skylands Capital LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

