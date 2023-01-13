Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,050 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

