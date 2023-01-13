Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 9,650 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Lovesac worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Lovesac stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

