Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 283.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 23.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 58.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE BOOT opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $114.56.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

