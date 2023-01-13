Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Gray Television worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at $507,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 85,950 shares of company stock worth $1,397,745 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

