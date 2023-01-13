Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Open Lending by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Open Lending by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Open Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 50.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

