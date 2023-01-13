SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0266 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $110.53 million and $8.00 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

