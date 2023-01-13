Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.25

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 3.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.
Institutional Trading of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $50,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
