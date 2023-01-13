Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Cut by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 6.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHH stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

