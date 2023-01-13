Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 23,877 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,390.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.
IOT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,875. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.
A number of research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
