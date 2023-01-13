Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,636 shares of company stock worth $26,086,336. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

CRM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.16. 68,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

