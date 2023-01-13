Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

