Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Roku were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.49. 23,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,120. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $179.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

