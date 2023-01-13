Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE REPX traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. 266,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,568. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $694.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 28,061 shares of company stock worth $760,030 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

