Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,743 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Republic Services worth $113,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 390.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.