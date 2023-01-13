Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $199,880.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 3,573,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $132,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.