ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $7,841.79 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00444156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018249 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

