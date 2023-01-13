ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $6,130.12 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00452595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00032472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018327 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.