Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.14.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $113.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

