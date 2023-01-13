Rarible (RARI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $418,921.01

Rarible (RARI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00009592 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $418,921.01 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

