Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $62.22 million and $2.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.01529703 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007774 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00017894 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00032681 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000483 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.48 or 0.01775772 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

