Radio Caca Price Up 13.3% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

