Provident Trust Co. Has $400.71 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 11.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $400,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.53. 7,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

