Provident Trust Co. Has $129.76 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 3.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.49% of Fastenal worth $129,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. 21,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

