Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $1.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00426026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,806.15 or 0.30091066 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00932198 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,581,653 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,061,137 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

