Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.46 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,773.77 or 0.30508642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00978386 BTC.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,281,300 coins and its circulating supply is 13,981,693,503 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.