Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.32

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5307202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Progenity Trading Down 20.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progenity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Progenity during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progenity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 367,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Progenity by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

