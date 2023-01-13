Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,594,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

