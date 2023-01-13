Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 90,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 323,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

