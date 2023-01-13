PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.