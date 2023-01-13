POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $59.74

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.74, but opened at $61.00. POSCO shares last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 738 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its holdings in POSCO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

