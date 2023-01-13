Pocket Network (POKT) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $58.96 million and $635,091.70 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

