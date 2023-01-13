PLC Ultima Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $311.66 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $311.66 million and $569,008.55 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $514.57 or 0.02726404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

