Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 227,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.56%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

