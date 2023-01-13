Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 540 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $250.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

