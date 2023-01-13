Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,325 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.