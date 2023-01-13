Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 23,203 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

