Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 54,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,198,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

