Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.06.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $257.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

