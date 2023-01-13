Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 391.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,383,000 after buying an additional 562,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 54.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

